Mumbai: Actor Siddharth, who is known for his work in ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’, ‘Indian 2’ and others has joined Freida Pinto in the upcoming streaming series ‘Unaccustomed Earth’.

The series will feature 8 episodes, and is an epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging.

Siddharth will play Amit Mukherjee, who is Freida Pinto’s character’s star-crossed love. Amit is a warm-hearted Bengali American man, born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who wears his emotions openly and gives of himself freely, sometimes to his own detriment. The friend all his own friends turn to in a crisis, Amit is dependable in moments of need but struggles to find stability in work or love. Just as his latest relationship begins to feel promising, his carefully balanced world unravels with the unexpected return of his long-lost love.

The series is set in the interconnected immigrant hamlet of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and follows a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife, Parul Chaudhury (essayed by Freida Pinto) and her long-lost love, and the scandalous affair that ensues.

The series is produced by The Pitt’s John Wells and 3 Body Problem’s Madhuri Shekar.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Siddharth is enjoying the marital bliss with his wife Aditi Rao Hydari. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year in Wanaparthy, Telangana. They later celebrated their union once again with a royal ceremony in Jaipur. The couple exchanged wedding vows again at Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan.

Earlier, Aditi and Siddharth had posted dreamy photos from their second wedding on their respective Instagram handles. Aditi looked pretty as a bride in a traditional red lehenga choli, while the actor complimented her in an ivory white sherwani. (IANS)