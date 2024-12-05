Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have tied the knot on December 4 in a beautiful ceremony at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by their family and loved ones.

A heartwarming video of the newlyweds is now making waves on social media, capturing the emotional moment when Naga ties the mangalsutra around Sobhita's neck, leaving her visibly teary-eyed. The video captures the bride, Sobhita, wiping away tears of joy as she stands surrounded by her close family and friends. Both Sobhita and Naga beam with happiness as they step into a new phase of their journey together.

In the clip, the actress is seen wearing a traditional white silk saree with a red border, paired with layered gold jewelry, including a necklace, earrings, and bangles, completing her elegant look. As the video quickly went viral, netizens flooded the comments with their reactions. One user wished, “Happy married life,” while another commented, “ @chay_akkineni and the stunning @sobhitaD embark on a beautiful journey together as they tie the knot in a grand celebration surrounded by loved ones. Wishing the lovely couple endless happiness and love!.”

On Wednesday, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the first official pictures of the newlyweds, Naga and Sobhita. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Nagarjuna posted the stunning photos from the couple's wedding along with a note welcoming Sobhita into the Akkineni family.

He captioned the post, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Nagarjuna added, “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni.”

