Mumbai: Actress and social worker Somy Ali has reportedly sustained injuries after being attacked while attempting to rescue a victim of human trafficking.

Ali stated, “I work hands-on with the police in rescuing victims. I am not allowed to get out my car unless they have the victim out of the house and no longer captive because the abusers carry weapons. This has been my ninth attack in 17 years of running No More Tears and it was a very unique scenario as we were waiting for the victim and the traffickers at the same time. The victim had no clue that she was about to walk into a home which she assumed she was hired to clean whereas it’s where traffickers hide their victims.”

Speaking about the incident, Somy described how she was attacked while saving a human trafficking victim.

“Unfortunately, as the victim was walking towards the house, I got out of my car on an instinct that she shouldn’t go in because what if the traffickers might already be in there even though the police had told me they were on their way and the house was empty. When I got out of my car, simultaneously the traffickers approached the house and us. One of the men grabbed my left hand and twisted it all the way in a manner it’s not supposed to turn. This concluded in, thank goodness, just in a hairline fracture, but I am in a lot of pain and bedridden.”

She went on to reveal that her doctor, she will take 6-8 weeks to heal. Ali also revealed that her left wrist and hand had swollen up very badly and that she couldn’t move them.

“So, I am in a cast, bundled-up, for a few week, which is the universe telling me to take a break,” she added.

Ali also mentioned, “I learned this in 2013, when one of the traffickers warned me with a gun to my head. Look, no one enters this world knowing they are fully safe. It comes with the territory and I don’t say this to sound like a martyr, but I couldn’t think of a better way to go than doing this work.”

(IANS)