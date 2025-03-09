Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha threatened to bite hubby Zaheer Iqbal in her latest Instagram post.

The 'Heeramandi' actress dropped a video on social media enjoying a car ride with hubby Zaheer. In his latest attempt to irritate Sokanshi, Zaheer can be seen moving his hand in front of Sonakshi's face.

However, he plays by the rules, "Not touching can't get mad". Towards the end of the clip, a visibly irritated Sonakshi can be seen trying to bite him.

"He is really going to get bitten one of these days", Sonakshi captioned the post.

Recently, Sonakshi and Zaheer channeled their inner Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar from the famous 1997 film “Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi” during dinner time.

Zaheer took to his IG stories and dropped a video of him relishing a “samosa”, while Sonakshi had her dinner. Holding the “samosa”, Zaheer was seen grooving to the number “Jab tak rahega samose mein aaloo” from “Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi”.

Surprised by this, Sonakshi started laughing and patted him on the head.

For the unaware, Sonakshi and Zaheer were in a relationship for almost seven years before they finally tied the knot in June last year in the presence of close friends and family members.

On the professional front, Sonakshi will next be a part of "Jatadhara". The makers unveiled her powerful first look from the movie on Women’s Day on March 8.

Sonakshi was seen flaunting elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings.

Her bold makeup included dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead, making for a fierce look. Adding to the intensity, Sonakshi covered part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails.

The poster included the tagline, "A Force of Strength and Power."

"Jatadhara” will mark Sonakshi's Telugu debut, alongside Sudheer Babu.

