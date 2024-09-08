Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor honoured the divine with a heart full of love as she blended traditions with style.

Sonam took to Instagram on Sunday morning, where she shared a few pictures of herself dressed in all red Indian wear by the celebrated designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

“Draped in the vibrance of red, adorned with the elegance of alta, and feeling the rhythm of ‘Rangeela Re’ Celebrating tradition with every step and honoring the divine with a heart full of love,” she wrote.

The actress, who was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, added: “Wearing this exquisite @abujanisandeepkhosla creation with @aprajitatoorofficial footwear, brought to life by the incredible artistry of my team. May Bappa’s blessings fill our lives with color, joy, and endless grace.”

Recently, the actress spoke about facing the camera once again post pregnancy and said that she loves living so many interesting characters through her profession.

“I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I’m looking forward to my next.”

She added: “I will return to the sets early next year. Details of this project are currently getting locked so I won’t be able to talk at length till the announcement is made. It’s a big project. That’s all I can say right now.”

The actress, who is married to beau Anand Ahuja, had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black’.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

Sonam has then featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film ‘Neerja’ directed by Ram Madhvani. It revolved around the real-life event-- the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

