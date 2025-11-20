Mumbai: Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Thursday announced that she is all set to welcome her second bundle of joy.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The actress is seen lovingly holding on to her blossoming baby bump.

She captioned the post: “MOTHER.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

Rumours about Sonam’s second pregnancy started doing the rounds in October. At that time as per rumours, Sonam was in her second trimester of pregnancy.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007. She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaal successes with supporting roles in the biopics Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding.

Ahead of making her pregnancy announcement, the actress on Wednesday had flaunted her “shaadi ready” glow by sharing her two stunning looks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the star posted a couple of photos in stylish outfits and captioned them, “Shaadi ready… two days and two looks I loved!”

In the images, Sonam is seen striking different poses in both traditional and western ensembles. In one photo, she poses alongside her husband, Anand Ahuja, while another shows the actress exuding elegance in a blue saree paired with statement jewellery.

Sonam often shares her photos on social media and also gives glimpses of her special family moments.

She had earlier brought the Manipuri weave to the forefront with her stylish new ensemble. The actress opted for an outfit from EAST by Easternlight Zimik, a homegrown label from Manipur’s Ukhrul district. She paired a wrap-style outer layer with a black collared shirt and a coordinating skirt, also known as a kashan.

Sonam Kapoor was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora,” but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics.