Mumbai: Sonu Nigam’s son, Nevaan, made his Instagram debut on Thursday, showcasing his two-year physical transformation. The renowned singer gave his blessings, saying, "may God always keep you in His shelter."

Sonu took to Instagram to re-share Nevaan’s first post, which featured several pictures highlighting his journey—from his chubby days to now flaunting toned abs and a muscular physique.

He wrote as the caption: “May God always keep you in his shelter my Son. Blessings is all I can send you today. Congratulations on your first ever post. #Repost @nevaannigam25 • Changed my life in 2 years.”

Actor Tiger Shroff took to the comment section and heaped praise on Nevaan's transformation. He wrote: "Great work bro."

Sonu is known as one of the most versatile singers with one of the widest vocal ranges in the history of Indian music. He is considered one of the Best and, most successful singers of all time in the history of Indian music industry.

He was ranked top artist on the Billboard Uncharted charts twice in September and October 2013. Nigam was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award in 2022.

Earlier this month, Sonu visited the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, and shared a video from its premises.

He shared a video in which he could be seen dressed in winter wear, as he speaks to the camera. He said, “I have got an opportunity to come to Amrit Udyaan in the morning in Rashtrapati Bhawan”.

He further mentioned, “I can hear the sound of Amrit. Whatever we see in the Netherlands, we can see here in our backyard. Beautiful, very beautiful. Peace in the heart, peace in the eyes, peace in the soul. When Amrit was written in my fate, I came here. I would like to say that everyone should come here and experience the Amrit of Amrit Udyaan”.

Earlier, he became the first artist to perform at the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President’s Estate in front of the President of India Droupadi Murmu. He performed to mark the Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas.

(IANS)