Mumbai: The entire Spider-Man film franchise is scheduled for a re-release across India this November commencing with Tobey Maguire as the web-slinger.

From Sam Raimi’s iconic Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire to Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man films featuring Andrew Garfield, and from blockbuster adventures of Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the visually groundbreaking Spider-Verse saga, cinephiles will experience every era of the superhero on the big screen once again.

The saga will begin with Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man on November 14. On November 21, Andrew Garfield will be lighting up the screens. Tom Holland will be seen as the web-slinger on November 28th and on December 5 onwards the Spider-Verse: The animated multiverse will commence.

The re-release is designed as a celebration for both longtime fans and a new generation discovering the hero’s journey. Each film will showcase Peter Parker’s evolution from an ordinary teenager into the ultimate friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, said in a statement: “Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world.”

“Bringing back all his films to Indian cinemas is a way to honour the fans who have loved him for decades, while also giving new audiences the chance to experience these iconic stories on the grandest scale.”

Spider-Man is a superhero in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Created by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko. Considered one of the most popular and commercially successful superheroes, he has been featured in comic books, television shows, films, video games, novels, and plays.

Spider-Man has the secret identity of Peter Benjamin Parker who was raised by his Aunt May and Uncle Ben in New York City after the death of his parents. Lee, Ditko, and later writers had the character deal with the struggles of adolescence and young adulthood. (IANS)