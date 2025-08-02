Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared with an injured arm to share a special message with his fans after clinching the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the tentpole ‘Jawan’.

This marks SRK’s first National Award in 33 years of his career, and also makes him the first Khan to receive the Best actor honour.

He said in the video, “I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award”.

He further mentioned, as he expressed his gratitude to Atlee, the director of ‘Jawan’. He shared, “Atlee sir, this is like you say mass. I want to thank my team and management which works tirelessly with me. They bear with me my eccentricities and impatience and give me their full attention and make me look much better than I am, like even now in this video. This award without perseverance and love would not be possible at all. Thank you so much for everything you do. My wife and kids who over the last few years give me so much more love and care as if I'm the kid in the house and want only the best for me”.

He went on, “They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that. A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving life. This award is a reminder to me that acting is not just work, it's a responsibility. It's a responsibility to show the truth on screen”.

“I am very grateful for everyone's love. And then lastly to my fans, thank you for all the cheers and all the tears and really thank you for pausing your scrolling while watching my work. This award is for you as each award is and yeah I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I'll be back in theatres and soon on the screen. So till then, just with one hand”, he added.

The actor is currently in the USA undergoing treatment for an injury to his arm.

(IANS)