Mumbai: Raipur-based lawyer Faizan Khan – who was arrested in connection with the extortion-cum-death threat to Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan – had scoured online to get sensitive security details of the actor and his family members, investigations have revealed. Prior to issuing the death threat and a demand for Rs 50 lakh as extortion money, Faizan Khan had carried out extensive online searches on Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan’s security details and also their movements.

This was found after forensic analysis of Faizan Khan’s second mobile phone that the Bandra Police probe team recovered, as the accused lawyer remains in judicial custody for the next ten days. However, Faizan Khan has been giving evasive and misleading replies on the motives behind collecting the information on the VIP star father-son duo’s security set-up – who are accorded a Y-Plus level of protection. On November 7, Faizan Khan set alarm bells ringing when he made the menacing call to the Bandra Police Station landline, which swung into action and registered a case against an unknown person.

Faizan Khan reportedly said to the policeman who picked up the phone, “Is not Shah Rukh Khan the same who lives in ‘Mannat’ (bungalow)... a Bandstand-wala... If he doesn’t pay up Rs 50 lakh, I will kill him.” When the on-duty cop asked for his identity, Faizan Khan said, “It doesn’t matter, my name is Hindustani”, and disconnected the call after the threat. The police immediately swung into action, filed the case, traced the number to the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, deployed tech-intel, sought help from the local police and managed to zero in on Faizan.

He was finally nabbed on November 12 by a Mumbai Police team and brought here for the probe. The accused was produced before a court that remanded him to police custody till November 18, and then he was given judicial custody for 14 days.

