Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan walked up to Shreya Ghoshal and gave her a warm bear hug. Calling it the "highlight of a lifetime", the singer revealed that the global icon blessed her and asked “how are you?”

Shreya took to Instagram, where she dropped a video, where Shah Rukh is seen walking up to Shreya after posing for the media. She also shared a picture with Shah Rukh from the green carpet of the event.

Tagging it as the “highlight”, Shreya wrote in the caption: “This was the highlight of a lifetime. Always in awe of his humility and affection- The mega star @iamsrk loved by all for a reason!! At the @iifa green carpet he gave me a warm hug and blessing asking me ‘beta how are you’ will be one of the warmest memories.”

Taking a trip down memory lane, Shreya recalled how she kick started her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Devdas” starring SRK, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jackie Shroff.

“My career started with him with the film Devdas 23 years ago!! Life came at a full circle, at the 25th year of @iifaafter receiving my 10th @iifa award in the state of Rajasthan where I grew up! Gratitude to the Almighty, my family, friends and my fans,” Shreya concluded the post.

On March 8, Shreya reflected on completing 25 years in the industry during IIFA 2025. She revealed that with IIFA celebrating its 25th year, she has also completed almost the same number of years in the industry.

Shreya said, "With IIFA celebrating its silver jubilee, it's almost 25 years of my career as well. I don't know how it could have been any better. It's like in every sense, it's the most perfect occasion to be here. I am also happy to be performing for our beautiful Rajasthan. Just very honored- there are nominations also, so my happiness is on cloud nine at the moment.

