Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Fateh’, received yet another letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The conman sent his best wishes to the actress, whom he calls his girlfriend. He also talked about pulling off the biggest surprise so far. He wrote, "My Lady Love Jackie, My Botta Bomma, wish you a very Happy New Year. Baby girl, 2025, the year of 9. This is our year.

The year where I am gonna, prove my love for you, and gonna pull out the biggest surprise ‘of’ and ‘for’ our love, before this world, who thinks I am obsessed, and our love is scary". He continued, “There is no doubt that I am obsessed with you my baby, because I know you love me more because I have been always only obsessed with you and forever, as you always say. We are old school, and one has to be overly obsessed in love with your partner, if you really mean the word 'love' for that person. Doesn't matter what the world thinks, all that matters is about what you feel and you have”. He also wrote about how this year will "heal" negativity, as he shared, “More importantly proving to the world that none of the so-called crime stories were ever true, and only thing that was ever true, was our love and obsession for each other”.

He also reacted to her desi look during the promotions of ‘Fateh’, as he wrote, "Baby thank you for stunning me”. He even called her his real Barbie Doll, and said that the photoshoot was "dope." He further mentioned, “Baby can't wait for the list of surprises lined up this year for us, for starter's being back together, and painting this world red with our love for each other. Baby girl once again sorry for everything that you went through, in this relationship, 2025, is gonna be a fresh start, I promise to make you feel proud of us and our love”. “Trust me baby, our love story will set an example for generations to come, will surely make you feel proud my jaan”, he added. Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrasekhar continues to be in jail. He was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a case in which he was arrested nine years ago. However, the conman is still to get bail in a few other cases registered against him.

