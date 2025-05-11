Mumbai: On Mother’s Day, actor Sunny Deol took to social media to reflect on the deep, unwavering love his mother has shown him throughout his life.

In a heartfelt tribute, Sunny recalled how his mother gave him everything without ever asking for anything in return. Taking to Instagram, the Gadar actor shared a heartfelt video montage celebrating his bond with his mother, Prakash Kaur, on Mother’s Day. The video beautifully compiles cherished moments of love and affection between the two, showcasing Sunny hugging his mother, showering her with kisses, and capturing joyful snapshots from their family vacations.

Sharing this video, the 'Jaat' actor wrote, “To the woman who gave me everything without ever asking for anything in return—your love is my greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. #MothersDay.” To make the tribute even more special, Sunny added the iconic song “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho”, further elevating the emotional depth of the video.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are the sons of veteran actor Dharmendra from his first wife, Prakash Kaur. He also has two daughters, Ajeeta and Vijeta, with Prakash. The ‘Sholay’ actor later married actress and politician Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. While Dharmendra’s personal life has often been in the spotlight, Prakash Kaur has largely stayed out of the public eye, preferring to remain away from the media limelight.

Sunny Deol has always been very close to his mother, Prakash Kaur, and has often shared fond memories of their relationship. During an appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show,’ the 'Border' actor recalled how his mother was a strict disciplinarian, especially when it came to his rough-and-tumble childhood. Sunny humorously revealed that his mother would often beat him with slippers when he got injured while playing. He shared, “I used to get hurt and my mom would still beat me up with chappal and I would be bleeding.” (IANS)