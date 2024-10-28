Mumbai: Actress Surbhi Jyoti, who predominantly works in television, is now officially married to Sumit Suri. The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared dreamy pictures from her wedding ceremony.

In the pictures, the couple could be seen taking pheras against the backdrop of Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand. The actress wrote in the caption, “Happy wedding”.

Surbhi, who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, started her career in regional theatre and films. She has also been a radio jockey. She worked in Punjabi language films ‘Ik Kudi Punjab Di’, ‘Raula Pai Gaya’ and ‘Munde Patiala De’ as well as the Punjabi television series ‘Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na’ and ‘Kach Diyan Wanga’.

She rose to fame after her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the romantic drama ‘Qubool Hai’, for which she won numerous awards. She received wider attention after portraying a shape-shifting serpent named Bela Sehgal in the supernatural series ‘Naagin 3’.

Earlier, Surbhi’s ‘Qubool Hai’ co-star Karan Singh Grover had shared his best wishes for the actress ahead of her big day. Karan, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’, also shared a picture from Surbhi’s wedding festivities, and wrote in the caption, “Congratulations @surbhijyoti and Sumit! Wish you a lifetime of joy and fun and laughter and awesomeness! Love you lots”.

Karan, on his part, was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ in which he essayed the character of Sartaj Gill. It was earlier reported that in the original version of the script Karan Singh Grover was supposed to be captured by the militants in Pakistan, and killed. However, Karan sought changes in the script as he felt that him dying on screen won’t do justice to the film.

(IANS)