Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has always been open about her personal life, and during a recent Instagram Live session, she candidly shared her thoughts on marriage.

The former Miss Universe revealed that while she is open to the idea of marriage, she is looking for someone who is truly worthy of such a commitment. When one of the fans asked Sushmita about her wedding plans, the actress said in Hindi, “I also want to get married. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layek. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge.” ("I also want to get married. There should be someone worthy of marriage, right? Marriage doesn’t just happen like that. As they say in a very romantic way, it's a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart, right? Then I'll get married too.")

During the Q&A session, the' Aarya' actress also mentioned that she had recently attended a wedding in Jaipur. Sushmita signed off by saying that her younger daughter is having her board exams and she needs to check on her.

In the caption of the video, Sushmita wrote: #livesession #sharing A special date with some super special people!! #24thfebruary Thank you for joining me LIVE!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.

For the unversed, the 49-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the IPL. In 2022, Modi publicly confirmed their relationship by sharing photos from their vacations in the Maldives and Sardinia. However, just a few months later, rumors of their breakup began to spread when Modi removed Sen's name from his bio and changed his profile picture.

Prior to this, Sen was dating model Rohman Shawl. In December 2022, the actress announced her breakup with Rohman after dating him for almost four years. The two are still in touch and remain good friends.

(IANS)