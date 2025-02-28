Mumbai: Sushmita Sen loves to stay on top of her fitness game and inspire others with her intense workout regime. The 'Main Hoon Na' actress revealed that she believes that if one prepares their mind for a workout, the body will follow.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and posted a clip of one of her high-intensity workout sessions. She further shared her fitness mantra with her InstaFam through the caption, "There are days when I don’t FEEL like training, then all I do is stretch a muscle…and the realisation hits…feelings are transient, they are meant to change!!! Prepare the mind, the body will follow...I love you guys!!!", she wrote.

Recently, Sushmita Sen thanked her ‘darling friend’ Neeta Lulla for dressing up her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

She shared a couple of pictures of her daughters on social media, looking gorgeous in lehengas by Neeta Lulla. Her post also included a video of her with her daughters. The clip featured Sushmita Sen giving a flying kiss to the camera and then making hearts. Her two daughters were also seen making.

“#myprincesses Thank you my darling friend @neeta_lulla for dressing both @reneesen47 &amp; @alisahsen47 for the wedding…A gesture deeply cherished!!", Sushmita Sen captioned the post.

She added, “They both looked &amp; felt beautiful, and of course were Maha thrilled to be adorning @houseofneetalulla creation!!! How time flies &amp; relationships evolve!! Stay wonderful &amp; blessed always!! Love you loads Neeta! #sharing #us #simplicity #family #friendships #love #jaipur”.

Formerly, Sushmita Sen revealed what she is looking for in someone for marriage.

When a fan asked her about her wedding plans during an Instagram live session, the 'Bewafaa' actress said, “I also want to get married. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layek. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge. (I also want to get married. There should be someone worthy of marriage, right? Marriage doesn’t just happen like that. As they say in a very romantic way, it's a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart, right? Then I'll get married too)".

(IANS)