Los Angeles: Actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are fuelling dating rumours as they have been spotted out together in London again.



The actors were seen arriving at the London Heliport via helicopter the evening of Friday, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Both Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana de Armas, 36, sported casual looks for the outing. The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star wore black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while the actress wore a white tee, jeans and white sneakers under a black trench coat.

As per ‘People’, the pair seemed in good spirits, as they were seen chatting and laughing with Heliport staff.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were also spotted together at the same heliport on Thursday night.

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor and the ‘Blonde’ actress were previously photographed together in London last month during a night out on February 13. In the shots, de Armas held two bags of takeout from a restaurant as the pair were seen greeting fans before hopping into a taxi.

At the time, a source told ‘People’ that the stars were at dinner with their agents "discussing potential collaborations down the line”, and noted that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends”.

The Cuban-born actress previously praised Cruise in a 2023 interview with USA Today, calling his stunt work “mind-blowing”.

The actress, who herself has appeared in a number of action films within the past few years, said that while she’s not on Cruise’s action “level” yet, “I totally get why he does it”.

“It’s demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it”, she told USA Today. “Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun”.

As for Cruise, his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ is set to hit theaters on May 23. When asked whether the movie will cap off his character Ethan Hunt's story, Cruise teased, "You gotta see the movie”.

(IANS)