Los Angeles: Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise recently attended the Japanese premiere of his upcoming movie ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ in Tokyo, and expressed his gratitude to the Japanese audience.

He was joined at the event by Greg Tarzan Davis, Hayley Atwell, director Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg, and Pom Klementieff. The film, which marks the final chapter of the franchise (as per Cruise), is set to release in Japan on May 23. Notably, this visit marked Cruise’s 25th trip to Japan.

Tom Cruise said, “What an honor to begin our global tour in Tokyo, my 25th visit to this incredible city. This film is a true culmination of this franchise, and the love shown by audiences tonight was felt by all”.

In the new film, Ethan Hunt embarks on his most risky, highly intimate and visually complex mission to date, one that threatens not only international security but even his existence. Ethan is forced to the verge of his physical and mental limits by an unrelenting enemy from the shadows, broken alliances and a revelation of long-buried secrets.

“Thank you, Tokyo, for the incredible reception and standing ovation. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ is a culmination of the last 30 years of this franchise, and the love was felt”, Tom added.

The protagonist must choose how much of himself he is willing to lose in order to save the world one last time as betrayals mount and time runs out. And just when you think you know where the story is going, it takes a dramatic turn in the end but it's just the beginning.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas across India on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu only in 4Dx and IMAX. (IANS)