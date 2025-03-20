Mumbai: Recognising his remarkable contribution to global cinema, Hollywood star Tom Cruise will be honored with the BFI Fellowship, the highest accolade from the British Film Institute.

The Fellowship will be presented to Cruise at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London on May 12th, 2025.

Talking about his latest honor, an excited Cruise shared, “I am truly honored by this acknowledgment. I’ve been making films in the U.K. for over 40 years and have no plans to stop. The U.K. is home to incredibly talented professionals — actors, directors, writers, and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world. I’m grateful for all the BFI has done to support U.K. filmmaking and this incredible art form we share.”

BFI Chair, Jay Hunt added, “We are thrilled to be honoring Tom Cruise with a BFI Fellowship. Tom has brought so much to the UK as a producer by choosing to make many of his films on our shores, where he is welcomed by our crews who step up to help make his cinematic visions a reality. In doing so, he also supports our studios and puts our locations on a world stage, in the process creating jobs and inspiring the next generation of film talent. He is, of course, also simply one of the world’s great actors and a true movie star, delighting audiences as the action hero and romantic lead and then surprising us with brave, leftfield roles where his versatility and talent shine through.”

For the unversed, Alumni from the BFI Film Academy and BFI Future Skills Programme have worked on the latest two Mission: Impossible films featuring Cruise in the lead. Not just that, several Mission: Impossible films, including the latest, "Mission: Impossible– The Final Reckoning" have been shot in Britain.

The eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series will also star Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Rolf Saxon in prominent roles.

"Mission: Impossible– The Final Reckoning" is scheduled to release on May 23, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (IANS)