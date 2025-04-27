Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri has once again managed to raise the temperature with her latest set of beachside photos.

The 'Animal' actress made for a stunning sight in a white bikini top, which she paired with a blue mini skirt. Triptii was not seen wearing any accessories, just her flip-flops and a small pair of earrings.

The diva looked absolutely gorgeous even in the sans makeup look with open wavy hair. What garnered our attention was Triptii's picture-perfect physique with toned abs.

The album showed Triptii posing in the shack, against the beach sunset and also standing next to a huge tree on the beach. Her social media update further had some enchanting sunset photos. She also shared a glimpse of her meal.

"Letting the calm sink in..", Triptii wrote the caption of her Instagram post.

It seems like the 'Bulbbul' actress has taken some time off from her busy work schedule.

Talking about work, Triptii has many big projects in the making. She will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in the much-awaited sequel, "Dhadak 2". Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film has been presented by Zee Studios, along with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.

The drama is a sequel to the 2018 hit "Dhadak", which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

In addition to this, Triptii has also been roped in for Imtiaz Ali's untitled next which will mark Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut.

Moreover, the reports suggest that Triptii will be reuniting with her 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' co-star Madhuri Dixit for the forthcoming comedy-drama, "Ma Behan".

Over and above this, she has also been paired opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s "Arjun Ustara".

Triptii also has Ranbir Kapoor starrer "Animal Park" and an untitled movie with 'KGF' star Yash in her kitty.

