Mumbai: Veteran actor Satish Shah, who is known for his work in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and others, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai. The actor was 74 years old.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late actor. He also shared a video in which he shared the reason behind the actor’s demise.

He said in the video, “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure, a while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra (sic)”.

“I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man”, he added.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure . He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last . A great loss to our industry . Om Shanti”.

The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) also epxressed grief at the demise of the actor, who was a member of the organisation since 1985. They took to their Instagram, and wrote, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Satish Shah ji (member since 1985)".

The actor is survived by his designer wife Madhu Shah. His last post was on X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a picture with Govinda and Shammi Kapoor. The post read, “Happy B'day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around me”.

On the film front, he was last seen in the 2014 film ‘Humshakals’ directed by Sajid Khan. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu.

This is the 4th prominent demise in the industry this month. Earlier, actor Pankaj Dheer passed away last week, advertising legend Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday, and veteran actor Asrani passed away on Monday.

Shah had essayed comic roles in several popular Hindi films including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa and Om Shanti Om.

(IANS)