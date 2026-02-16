Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have once again created a lot of buzz for their speculated wedding after their purported wedding card surfaced on social media.

According to the wedding card that is circulating on the internet, the 'Geetha Govindam' co-stars will tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 26. Following the wedding, the couple is also allegedly planning a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The text on the speculated wedding card of Rashmika and Vijay went like this, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”

“As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us," it further read.

However, the authenticity of this viral wedding card is yet to be confirmed.

The rumour mills have been stating for some time now that Vijay and Rashmika will be getting married in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur.

These two have been keeping their admirers on hook for a long time. It is assumed that the 'Dear Comrade' co-stars have been in a relationship for years, but neither of them has openly talked about their relationship status.

They are also often seen cheering for each other on social media, penning appreciation posts for each other's projects.

Most recently, Rashmika and VD were captured by the shutterbugs at the Hyderabad airport. They were seen arriving at the airport on Sunday with their respective team members. While the two did not appear together, the netizens noted that they were present at the airport around the same time.