Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey recently met the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures from his meeting. He also penned a long note in the caption, and shared the highlights of his conversation with the minister.

He wrote, “Insightful, productive and empowering. A wonderfully stimulating conversation with Hon. Minister of Education, GOI Shri @dpradhanbjp ji. Your love for Bhartiya Bhasha & encouraging the youth of our country to embrace their roots is truly inspiring. Thank you for being so open, and allowing the space to share some ideas that would make our classrooms more vibrant and interactive. Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success for all your heartfelt endeavours”.

Earlier, the actor was honoured with the Best Actor award for his powerful performance as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in ‘12th Fail’, a biographical drama that also won Best Feature Film. He shared the Best Actor honour with Shah Rukh Khan, who won for ‘Jawan’, marking a rare tie in the category and highlighting the diversity of acting talent recognised that year.

He described the honour as not just a celebration but a reminder of the responsibility that comes with such recognition and expressed deep gratitude toward the jury and his collaborators.

The win cemented his status as one of India’s most respected actors, applauded for authentic portrayals and storytelling rooted in real-life struggles and perseverance. The actor was last seen in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ which was a critical and commercial disaster.

Vikrant is known for his work across television, films, and streaming platforms. He began his career in television with shows like ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’ and ‘Balika Vadhu’, before transitioning to cinema with supporting roles in films such as ‘Lootera’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

He gained wider recognition for performances in ‘A Death in the Gunj’, ‘Chhapaak’, and ‘Haseen Dillruba’. He is widely regarded for his naturalistic acting style and choice of content-driven projects.