Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who earlier announced his sabbatical from films, has now issued a fresh statement with regards to his announcement. The actor clarified that he is not retiring from films, as a major section of the media reported, and said that he is just going for a long break to focus on his health and his family.

The actor said in his fresh statement, “Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, I want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment”. He added, “My post has been misinterpreted that I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right (sic)”.

Earlier, the actor had announced his “break” when he took to his social media, and shared a post. He wrote, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has been receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’. The actor was earlier seen in the streaming movie 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' along with Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. (IANS)