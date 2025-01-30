Mumbai: The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards are just around the corner. The prestigious awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on 2nd February 2025, with the live stream available in India on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd February.

Celebrating the best in music, the award ceremony will also see some memorable performances. This year's Grammy will feature a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, along with appearances by Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder.

Shifting our focus to the nominations, Beyoncé leads the list with an impressive 11 nods, followed by Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, who have 7 nominations each. In addition to this, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift have managed to bag 6 nominations each.

Talking about the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy said, “Today we celebrate the amazing creative achievements of our music community. It was an incredible year in music and these nominations reflect the work of a voting body that is more representative of the music community than ever before. The GRAMMY became music’s most coveted award precisely because the recognition comes from one’s peers, and I’m so grateful for the Academy’s 13,000 voting members who take the time to evaluate all the amazing music, cast their votes, and honor their peers. Congratulations to all the nominees.”

Celebrated comedian Trevor Noah will be returning as the host for the fifth consecutive year. Not just that, he will also be serving as a producer. Bankrolled by Fulwell 73 Productions, the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards have Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins on board as executive producers. The awards have been distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, with the only exception being Latin America. (IANS)