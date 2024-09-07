Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had once spoken about why he prefers working with women filmmakers and said that it is more "nuanced and overarching". An old video of Shah Rukh, who is known as the 'King of Romance', talking about working with female directors. "Men compartmentalise their feelings... But women are more nuanced and overarching. They go all over the place. I think I enjoy working with women because of their sensitivity... to be honest... I don't want to belittle the importance of some great directors who are also very nice optically like Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam," Shah Rukh could be heard saying.

He added that "women also make the films look nicer". "Whether it is the colours and not to take away from all the great male directors I worked with and I don't want to sound inappropriate... They do smell better," he said. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', a comedy drama based on the illegal immigration technique called "donkey flight". The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. He will reportedly next be seen in 'King' along with his daughter Suhana Khan.

It is said that the film is set to begin production in January 2025. The action thriller film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will mark Suhana's big screen debut alongside her father, after she stepped into the world of acting with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' dropped digitally. The film is described as an out-and-out action thriller revolving around Shah Rukh, Suhana and Abhishek Bachchan, who will play an antagonist, according to reports. It will be shot in Europe. 'King' is said to release in 2026.

(IANS)