Los Angeles: Hollywood star Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were recently seen spending time together in the French capital.

Will, 57, and Jada, 54, were seen supporting their son, Jaden, at Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 Paris Fashion Week, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The 27-year-old actor made his debut with Christian Louboutin as the brand’s first men's creative director.

As per ‘People’, Jaden's collection will be in stores in May 2026. At the event, the Oscar winner and Red Table Talk host coordinated in matching monochromatic black looks.

The ‘King Richard’ star wore a thick black coat and a matching sweater, tucked into his black-and-gray tweed plaid trousers, and accessorized with black boots and light-lens sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Girls Trip star opted for a bolder look. She wore an oversized floor-length fur coat atop a studded black blouse and leather pants. Like Will, Jada wore a pair of sunglasses and also accessorized with silver hoop earrings and layered two silver necklaces.

In support of the fashion house’s event, both wore designer shoes, Jada wore black Clou Noeud Spikes 150 Platform Slingback Peep Toe Pumps with silver studs, while Will wore black patent leather boots.

The parents have been spotted out together multiple times in recent months. For Jada’s 54th birthday in September, they celebrated over dinner in Beverly Hills. Weeks prior, the two actors were seen spending time together in Malibu. They were last seen together nearly a year earlier, in November 2024, after Jada and their children joined Will at the Los Angeles May 2024 premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Will and Jada met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. They married in December 1997, and a year later, in July 1998, they welcomed their son Jaden Smith. They welcomed their daughter, Willow Smith, in October 2000. Will also shares son, Trey, 33, with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.