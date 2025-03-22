Mumbai: After swaying the nation with his ‘K.G. F.’ franchise, Kannada superstar Yash will now be seen in the upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ as the film is set to arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

The release date announcement of the film was done through a special poster. The action-packed image showcases Yash rousing from the flames, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. A shadowy silhouette shrouded in smoke adds an air of mystery, hinting at the intrigue that lies within this gritty, stylized universe.

With Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri ushering in the new year on March 19, followed by Eid-al-Fitr celebrations on March 20 and March 21, the film is perfectly positioned to capitalise a four-day extended weekend across India.

As the first large-scale Indian project conceptualized, written, and shot in both Kannada and English, ‘Toxic blends cultures and continents, and promises an international cinematic experience.

The film brings together the best and highly sought after talent from Indian and International cinema, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

This electrifying poster follows the viral birthday glimpse earlier this year, offering a deeper dive into the world of 'Toxic' and solidifying its position as a must-watch rollercoaster of action and drama.

The film is helmed by Geetu Mohandas, who is known for her emotionally resonant, award-winning cinema. With accolades like the National Award and the prestigious Global Filmmaking Award at the Sundance Film Festival under her belt, Mohandas has carved a niche on the world stage.

The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

(IANS)