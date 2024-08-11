Bhubaneswar: More trouble mounted for former IAS officer and 5T Chairman VK Pandian as expenses made from the state exchequer for the construction of helipads for his visit across Odisha will be investigated.

Speaking to media persons today, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stated that everything right from expenses for Pandian's helicopter tours to the construction of helipads will be under investigation.

"Who was bearing the helicopter costs for Pandian's visit? It should be clear. The government passed the order for the construction of helipads and those were constructed at the government's expense. Pandian had visited nearly 400-500 places in a helicopter and the expenses were made from the state exchequer," the Minister claimed.

"The then 5T Secretary, who does not have the provision to use the helicopter, how the government gave permission and facilitated the landing of the helicopter, all these will come under the purview of the investigation. He will be punished following the investigation," Harichandan said.

Reacting to the minister's statement over probe against Pandian, BJD leader Sambit Routray clarified that Pandian was travelling in helicopter to hold public hearings.

"During period of BJD government, various projects for development of temples and mutts have been completed. However, corruption increased after the BJP government came to power in the state. They came to power by chance. Therefore, they are saying that they will investigate alleged corruption of the previous government. If the previous government led by Naveen Patnaik was corrupt, how could we rule for so many years?," Routray questioned.

He suggested the government to focus on to have a double engine regime.

"The BJP, which claims itself a government of good governance, should see its mettle," the BJD leader said in a counter statement.

Recently, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena had said that the probe into expenditures incurred due to helicopter ride by the former bureaucrat VK Pandian is underway.