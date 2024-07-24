Bhubaneswar: The DigiYatra initiative was made operational at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Odisha capital here today.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) in collaboration with DigiYatra Foundation has introduced the initiative.

DigiYatra initiative uses facial recognition technology to make terminal entry and security clearance at the airport a seamless, hassle-free and paperless process, said BPIA in a statement.

The initiative is the next step towards creating a digitally empowered society. It enables automatic digital processing of flyers with the benefit of reduced wait time and makes the boarding process faster and seamless, it added.

DigiYatra initiative leads to faster movement for passengers to boarding gates, enhanced security and hassle-free travel. Besides, it is a contactless system, said BPIA.

The DigiYatra facility has been installed at all eight boarding gates and four departure gates at BPIA.