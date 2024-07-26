Bhubaneswar: The police have detained a fake doctor who was running a diagnostic centre in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The cops detained Alekh Kumar Nayak after an enforcement team of the district administration raided Aryan Diagnostic Centre at Old Medical Square at Kendrapara town today.

Posing as a doctor, Nayak was running the diagnostic centre since 2018. An enforcement team comprising district Sub-Collector, SDPO, district medical officer raided the diagnostic centre and verified its documents.

During the raid, the team came to know that the diagnostic centre was running illegally as it did not have the valid documents.

Members of the team soon asked Nayak to submit details regarding his medical education. The police detained Nayak after he failed to produce certificates and other documents regarding his medical degrees.

The district administration has also sealed the illegal diagnostic centre. The authorities are conducting further probe into the matter.