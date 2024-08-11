Choudwar: In a saddening incident, a youth drowned in Damadamani Dam in Choudwar this evening. The deceased has been identified as Nirmala Rout from Arilo village in Cuttack Sadar area.

Nirmala along with two friends was feasting near the dam. They took pictures on the bank of the dam and were enjoying their evening.

One of the friends of the deceased said Nirmala went into water to take bath. But he lost balance and fell into deep water. Finding Nirmala drowning in the dam water, his friends informed the Choudwar fire station about the mishap and sought help.

Bishnuprsad Das, Fire Officer of Choudwar Fire Station, said at around 5:30 pm the fire brigade received call about a drowning incident. The fire personnel immediately responded and reached the spot.

With the help of deep divers, the body of Nirmala was fished out from Damadamani Dam, said Das.

The police also reached the spot and sent the body to SCB Hospital for post mortem. Investigation has been launched into the incident.

Even though the district administration has put up notice boards cautioning visitors against going into the dam water, people have been defying the directive, said a local.