Bhubaneswar: The application window for the UK Government’s prestigious Chevening Scholarships and Fellowships is now open, offering Indian citizens full financial support to pursue higher education and professional development in the United Kingdom.

The programme funds a one-year master’s degree at any UK university or a specialised professional development course, with applications open from August 5 to October 7, 2025. Applicants must be Indian citizens with at least two years of work experience after completing their undergraduate degree.

What the Programme Offers

Chevening Fellowships are 8–12-week intensive courses at leading UK institutions, designed for mid-to-senior level professionals. They combine lectures, workshops, site visits, and networking with sector experts.

Since 1983, the Chevening programme in India—its largest in the world—has supported over 3,900 scholars and fellows. Alumni have gone on to shape policy, lead businesses, and drive social change across India.

Christina Scott, Acting British High Commissioner to India, described Chevening as “highly competitive and extremely rewarding, opening endless possibilities for individuals with the potential to become future leaders and decision-makers.”

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, urged more applicants from tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas: “We are particularly keen to reach people who may not otherwise have access to such opportunities.”

Partnerships and Support

Chevening in India is supported by state governments including Jharkhand, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand, along with corporate partners like the Adani Group and TVS Motors. These collaborations help ensure representation from marginalised communities and maintain gender parity.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must:

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country

Commit to returning home for at least two years after completing their degree

Hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a postgraduate programme in the UK

Have a minimum of two years’ work experience

Not have previously studied in the UK under a government-funded scholarship

No upper age limit applies.

(Full details: chevening.org/eligibility)

Fellowships Open for Indian Applicants

Chevening Cyber Security Fellowship – Cranfield University

Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence – University of Oxford

Chevening Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship – University of Oxford

Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship – University of Westminster

Chevening Awards are funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.