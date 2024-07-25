Bhubaneswar: Journalist Madhumita Parida's fight with her husband Sridhar Jena over his chats with other women led to her suicide, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh at a presser here today.

"The couple was residing in Lingipur area while Sridhar works in the Indian Air Force. The two were undergoing marital discord. On July 23 midnight, Madhumita went to the Dhauli police station and lodged a complaint alleging that though her husband came to Odisha on holiday, he was ignoring her. She also alleged that he was threatening her to divorce her," the DCP said.

On July 23 morning, the couple submitted in writing at the police station that relationship between them was normal. However, Madhumita later saw chats of his husband with other women on his mobile phone, which escalated the dispute between the two. As a result, the woman was disturbed, the police official said.

Last evening, we received information that her body was found on railway track in the city. On the basis of a complaint lodged by a family member of the woman, police registered a case against Sridhar under relevant Sections of the BNS and arrested him, said Singh.

"His mobile phone has been seized to examine the chats and other data. Besides, we are verifying CCTV footage to establish Madhusmita's movement from Rabi Talkies Square to Mausi Maa Square. Other persons related to this case are being questioned," the DCP said.

Prima facie suggested that a dispute was prevailing between the two while Sridhar had threatened the woman of divorce, for which she was disturbed.

The journalist suspectedly ended her life by jumping before a moving train. It is being alleged that she decided to take the extreme step over her husband's extramarital affairs.

Madhumita was working for a web channel and had tied the knot, some days ago.

Before her death, the woman journalist shared a video on social media, accusing her husband of cheating her.

“My husband has an illicit affair with another woman. He is reluctant to stay with me. Many people have tried their best to convince him to further our conjugal life. But he did not agree,” said a sobbing Madhusmita in the video.

In the clip, she also claimed that she could not go to office due to her marital discord.

“There was frequent quarrel among us whenever I stayed back home on a leave. Even, I could not go to office due to our marital discord. I am sorry and I cannot tolerate this anymore,” she was heard of saying in the video.