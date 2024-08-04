Bhubaneswar: A patrolling boat of Odisha Forest Department, carrying four officials, was stranded in Chilika lake due to a technical malfunction, today.

Reports indicate that the boat stopped functioning in the water body for over two hours after experiencing a glitch.

The officials were on a routine patrol aimed at protecting the lake's dolphin population when the incident occurred.

On being informed, the concerned authorities initiated an operation to rescue the officials. A rescue boat was deployed to assist in the operation.