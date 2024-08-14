Bhubaneswar: Parikhita Jena, ex-BDO, Suliapada Block, Mayurbhanj today landed in trouble for allegedly misappropriating government funds amounting to Rs 1,01,03,215 as Odisha Vigilance officials raided multiple places linked to the OAS officer.

As per Vigilance sources, Jena had misappropriated the money of Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) without executing developmental works in Suliapada Block during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The anti-corruption agency carried out searches at various places to verify the allegation and collect evidence in this connection.

As many as six teams of Vigilance comprising two Additional SPs, four DSPs, six Inspectors, 7 ASIs, and other supporting staff were conducting the searches.

Till last reports came in, the searches were underway.