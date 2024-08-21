Berhampur: Zur Behera, a resident of Jenasahi village in Chikiti area of Odisha's Ganjam district, died on Wednesday after reportedly consuming spurious country liquor. Behera was one of 15 people who fell ill after drinking the liquor and was undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he breathed his last.

According to reports, the condition of two other individuals remains critical. They are currently under observation in the ICU, while another 11 people are still receiving treatment in the hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday when more than 15 residents from Karbala and Jenasahi villages became ill after consuming country liquor sold near Moundpur. The affected persons experienced severe stomach pain and vomiting, leading them to seek medical assistance at Chikiti hospital. As their conditions deteriorated, they were shifted to the MKCG Hospital for better treatment.

In response to the incident, police and Excise department officials launched searches in Moundpur, Jenapur, Karbala, and nearby villages to determine the source of the spurious liquor. Although it has not yet been confirmed that all the affected individuals consumed the same liquor, authorities have taken swift action.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and the Excise department has seized 55 liters of country liquor as part of their ongoing investigation.