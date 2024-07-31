Gemini: Your health will be perfect today, and your finances will improve later in the day. Avoid arguments, confrontations, and finding faults in others. You may face disappointment in love, but don't lose heart; lovers can be sycophantic. Your professional skills will be tested, so focus your efforts to achieve the desired results. Take time to understand yourself better today. If you feel lost in the crowd, spend some time evaluating your personality. You and your partner may need some space in your married life. Remedy: To restore family happiness, keep a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase at home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2:30 pm.