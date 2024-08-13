Gemini: Psychological fear might unsettle you, but positive thinking and focusing on the bright side will help keep it at bay. Today, you'll realize that investing wisely often pays off, as an old investment brings profitable returns. Your wife will play a key role in transforming your life. Be someone who takes charge and shapes their life through personal effort, rather than relying on others. The power of love will give you a renewed sense of purpose. Changes at work will work in your favor. To enjoy a pleasant evening, make sure to work diligently throughout the day. Today, you'll appreciate just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: For excellent health, keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree the next morning.

Lucky Color: Gold

Gold Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM