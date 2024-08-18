Gemini: Avoid making hasty decisions based on fleeting impulses, as it could negatively impact your children's interests. Financial losses are possible today if you invest based on someone else's advice. A close acquaintance might be in an unpredictable mood. Romantic feelings will be warmly reciprocated. At work, everything seems to be in your favor today. Any construction work you begin today will be completed to your satisfaction. Your efforts to improve your marital life will yield results beyond your expectations today. Remedy: To maintain a balanced and healthy life, consider donating green fabric and bangles to eunuchs. Being kind to this marginalized community, which is ruled by Mercury, can greatly help in reducing the planet's malefic effects.

Lucky Color: Indigo

Indigo Lucky Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM