Gemini: Stay optimistic and focus on the bright side. Your confident outlook will help realize your hopes and desires. If you've invested in land overseas, you might sell it today at a good price, yielding a profit. Spend your spare time enjoying the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. Personal affairs will be under control. It's a great day to start new projects and plans. As a native of this zodiac sign, you have an interesting personality; you enjoy lively times with friends and also value solitude. Today, you'll find some 'me' time in your busy schedule. You'll have a pleasant chat with your partner and realize how much you love each other. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant in the evening to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.