Gemini: Practice meditation and yoga for both spiritual and physical benefits. Today, you will be able to earn money independently. Completing pending household tasks will take up some of your time. A sudden romantic encounter is likely. Consider enrolling in short-term programs to learn the latest technologies and skills. Someone from your past may contact you, making your day memorable. Your spouse will feel especially fortunate to have you today, so make the most of this moment.

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Light Blue Lucky Time: 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM

9:00 PM - 10:30 PM Remedy: To restore family happiness, prepare a dessert made of milk, rice, and sugar, and eat it after moonrise in the moonlight.