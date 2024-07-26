Gemini: It is time to overcome your fears, as they not only drain your physical energy but also shorten your life. Today, you may benefit from the support of your brother or sister. Enjoy the company of guests and plan something special with your relatives; they will appreciate it. Help someone see themselves succeeding in love. Reassess your strengths and future plans. You will feel the warmth of your life partner's love today. After a long time, you might finally catch up on sleep, leaving you feeling very relaxed and invigorated.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM.

Remedy: To enhance your love life, immerse revadi (sesame and sugar-based sweet) in water.