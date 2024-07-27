Gemini: Your energy level will be high today. You can easily raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Your witty nature will brighten the environment around you. You'll experience the sweet joys of love today. It's time to tackle pending problems, and you know you need to start somewhere, so think positively and begin making efforts today. The rain will bring a romantic atmosphere, and you'll feel a similar ecstasy with your life partner throughout the day. You'll have a friendly conversation with your father, which will make him happy. Remedy: Gift your lover yellow flowers, such as carnations, roses, or chrysanthemums, to strengthen your bond of love and affection.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM