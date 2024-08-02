Gemini: Avoid high-calorie foods and stay committed to your exercise routine. Discuss finances with your spouse to plan for your future. Visit a relative who has been unwell. Your courage will earn you love. Students of this zodiac sign might spend the entire day on their mobile phones. Today, you'll experience the true joy of marriage. After a long time, you'll finally catch up on sleep, leaving you feeling relaxed and refreshed. Remedy: Using roots of raw turmeric, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams will enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.