Gemini: Your strong resilience and fearlessness will greatly enhance your mental faculties. Keep this momentum going to help you maintain control in any situation. Those running small-scale businesses may receive valuable financial advice from close ones today. Children may bring exciting news. Resolve your long-standing quarrel today, as tomorrow may be too late. Prioritize clearing your backlog of correspondence. You can spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place today to avoid unnecessary troubles and disputes. Your spouse's health might decline slightly. Remedy: For a misunderstanding-free and blissful love life, feed brown and reddish-hued cows jaggery and roti.

Lucky Color: Purple

Purple Lucky Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM