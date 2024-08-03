Gemini: Playing with kids will provide a wonderful healing experience. Certain important tasks may come to a halt due to financial constraints. Plan something special for your children, ensuring your plans are realistic and achievable. Your future generations will always remember you for this gift. For some, wedding bells will ring, while others will find romance to lift their spirits. Today, act like a star by doing praiseworthy things. Your spouse will express beautiful words today, highlighting your value in their life. Always thinking you're right is not the best attitude; strive to be more flexible.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

Remedy: Improve your financial situation by donating white clothes or fabrics to women.