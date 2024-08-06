Gemini: Your charming behavior will attract attention. Avoid overspending to impress others. An old friend might call on you in the evening, bringing nostalgic memories. If you go on a date today, steer clear of controversial topics. Joint ventures started today will be beneficial in the long run, though you may face significant opposition from partners. Dedicate your time and energy to helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. Your spouse might be too busy for you today.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM.

9:00 PM - 10:30 PM. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to enhance your financial life.