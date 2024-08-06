Angul: An 18-year-old girl went missing after being swept away in Ghodadia canal near Sunabhui Sahi under Basala panchayat in Odisha's Angul district, today.

The student, identified as Preeti Behera, daughter of Pramod Behera from Sunabhui Sahi, was returning home after her computer class when the tragedy occurred.

According to reports, Preeti was crossing the canal on her way back home from Bantala, where she attends computer classes. As she attempted to cross the bridge, the intense current of rainwater swept her away.

Locals immediately informed the Fire Services department about the incident. The Fire Services personnel reached the spot and initiated a search operation to trace the girl.

Till last reports came in, she was yet to be traced.