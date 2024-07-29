Bhubaneswar: A goods train derailed at the yard of Mancheswar Railway Station at around 1:35 am, today.

On being informed about the incident, senior railway officials reached the spot and monitored the restoration work at the site.

Fortunately, there was no damage to life or property in the derailment.

The down line was cleared for train movement at 5:05 am while trains were running on both up and down lines.

The following trains were cancelled, short-terminated, short-originated, and rescheduled in view of the derailment.

Cancellation

08534 (PSA-CTC) JCO - 29.07.2024 is cancelled.

08432 (PURI-CTC) JCO - 29.07.2024 is cancelled.

Short Termination

18126 (PURI-ROU) JCO - 29.07.2024 service between Puri to Angul is cancelled.

18125 (ROU-PURI) JCO - 29.07.2024 short terminated at Angul and work as 18126 ex-Angul to Rourkela.

Reschedule